By Ross Kerber
| BOSTON April 29
BOSTON April 29 One tourist wanted to eat at a
restaurant as close to the Boston Marathon finish line as
possible. Other well-wishers made a point of buying shoes at the
running store just a few steps away from a bomb blast site.
With their dining and shopping dollars, throngs of visitors
to Boston's Boylston Street are helping small businesses recover
quickly from millions of dollars in losses after the Boston
Marathon bombing attacks on April 15.
"The support has been incredible," said Colin Peddie, owner
of Marathon Sports, of the customers who have flooded his
running goods store close to the racecourse finish - and the
site of the first of two blasts that killed three people and
injured 264.
Unlike the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the last comparable event
on U.S. soil, the low-tech bombing of the Boston Marathon left
relatively little property damage.
Still, a number of businesses in the area were forced to
temporarily close to repair minor damage or wait for police to
complete their investigation of crime scene.
Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the 500-member local Back
Bay Association trade group, said about half of them lost at
least some money due to the bombings and their aftermath. She
estimated losses total tens of millions of dollars.
Many retailers and restaurants now hope to make up their
losses through increased foot traffic from visitors, runners and
locals coming to the site of the attacks, she said.
At Marathon Sports, where the blasts blew apart the
shopfront, Peddie credited his local insurer with helping him
reopen quickly and said the store is on track to recoup the
losses as visitors return to the area.
"It's for all the wrong reasons, but for now when someone
comes to Boston they're going to take that walk down Boylston
Street," Peddie said.
Mark Shapiro, a doctor who had just arrived from San Diego
on Friday and was taking pictures outside a packed Marathon
Sports, said he and his wife made it one of their first stops.
"We both agreed we wanted to pay our respects, but it was
nothing like I expected. I had no idea it would be so crowded,"
Shapiro said.
Representatives for several investment fund companies and
other professional businesses in the area said most employees
were able to work remotely during the days much of the area was
closed off as a crime scene - including during a citywide
shutdown on April 19 as police searched for one of the bombing
suspects.
These included International Data Group, the technology
research firm whose headquarters are in an office building just
next to the site of the first blast.
SEEKING RESTAURANT NEAR FINISH LINE
Some retailers and businesses were less fortunate.
At The Tannery, a fashionable footwear and clothing store at
the corner of Boylston and Exeter streets, general manager
Gerardo Defabritiis estimated lost sales of more than $100,000
for his store, which has 15 employees.
"We're talking about six figures," he said. Still, only one
window was slightly damaged in the attacks and nobody was
injured, he said. "We're OK, thank God," he said.
Those likely to wind up hit hardest are doctors, hair salons
and other service providers who charge by the visit and cannot
easily make up sales such as by staying open later, said
Mainzer-Cohen of the Back Bay Association.
"There are only so many hours in the day," she said.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said on Monday it
would make available low-interest disaster loans of up to $2
million to help those impacted by the attack. Not all
business-interruption insurance covers losses tied to terror
attacks.
Mike Ross, a Boston city councilman whose district includes
the area, said he has gotten a flood of contacts from
out-of-town visitors looking to stop in after the attacks. One
man from New York, Ross said, e-mailed for help finding a
restaurant as close to the Boston Marathon's finish line as
possible.
"We're really pumped," Ross said of visitors' new enthusiasm
for the area.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Cynthia
Osterman)