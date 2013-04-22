April 21 The 19-year-old suspect in the Boston
Marathon bombings, who was seriously wounded and unable to
speak, is awake and responding in writing to questions from
authorities, according to a Tweets by ABC and NBC news networks.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is in the intensive care unit of Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is responding sporadically, the
ABC news network reported on its Twitter feed.
NBC's Pete Williams is also reporting Tsarnaev is writing
answers to questions from law enforcement.
Tsarnaev is being treated for a gunshot in the mouth that
exited the back of his neck, according Boston Police
Commissioner Ed Davis, who was interviewed on CBS' "60 Minutes."
He also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Davis said.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Stacey Joyce)