People set up candles and flowers as they pray for victims of Monday's Boston Marathon bombings, in Beijing April 16, 2013. The third fatal victim of the attack was a Chinese citizen whose identity was not being made public at the request of the victim's family, the Chinese... REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING One of the last things the Chinese graduate student did before she was killed in the attack on the Boston Marathon was to upload a photo that reflected the simple pleasures of her life.

The picture, of a bread and fruit salad, bore the title "My wonderful breakfast" and was posted on her microblog just hours before she was killed by the explosions near the finish line of the race.

The victim, a graduate student from China at Boston University, has not been identified by Chinese or U.S. authorities at the request of the family.

However, a statement from the U.S. Embassy confirmed media reports that she was from Shenyang city in northeast China. A graduate student from the western Chinese city of Chengdu was gravely injured, the embassy said.

The victim's family first got wind of what might have happened from a posting on a Chinese microblog by the victim's roommate, Hong Kong's Phoenix TV said on its website on Wednesday.

"Everyone, please help me find my roommate", pleaded the post, according to Phoenix. After going to the marathon, "she hasn't come home and ... everyone is very worried".

The woman's own microblog has numerous photos of dishes she cooked, and she noted that she loved all flavours of Ben and Jerry's ice cream.

The victim graduated from high school in 2008 in Shenyang, Phoenix said. Her age has not been disclosed, but that would mean she was probably 23 or 24 years old.

Attempts to contact the family were unsuccessful.

Chinese microblog users posted more than 17,000 responses to the victim's final entry, many of them simply icons of candles in mourning.

"Yesterday such a young, fresh life", said one comment. "What has happened to this world? Grieving".

On Sina Weibo, China's most popular microblog, users also applauded U.S. media's rapid and transparent coverage of the tragedy, comparing it with Chinese media which heavily covered the Boston attack but gave sparse attentino to a hotel fire in central China that killed 14 people a day earlier.

"There is no propaganda ban. The police held press conferences immediately", one Chinese microblogger wrote. "We should study the reaction of their government, media, companies and citizens after a major event".

A former middle school teacher of the victim had fond words for her.

"She was exceptionally smart and down to earth", Yang Yongkun told Phoenix before the victim's death was known. "Even though it has been many years, my impression of her is still deep. I hope she is all right". (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones, Sally Huang and Megha Rajagopalan; Additional reporting by Reuters Insider; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)