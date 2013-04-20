WASHINGTON, April 19 President Barack Obama was
notified by top aides of the capture on Friday night of the
surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, a senior
administration official said.
Obama, who had described the twin bombings as an "act of
terrorism," stayed out of the public eye after traveling to
Boston on Thursday to speak at a memorial service for the
victims. But he was updated regularly by his national security
team and planned to make a statement later on Friday night, the
White House said.
"The president has been notified," the administration
official said after the 19-year-old suspect was taken into
custody in a suburban Boston neighborhood after a massive
manhunt.
The mood among White House staffers, who stayed late on the
job on Friday, seemed to be one of quiet satisfaction, not of
elation.
