WASHINGTON, April 19 President Barack Obama
thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for Moscow's
close cooperation on counterterrorism after the Boston Marathon
bombings, and they agreed to continue working together on
security issues.
The two brothers suspected in the bombing were ethnic
Chechens who lived in Russia's Dagestan region more than a
decade ago before moving to the United States with their family.
"President Putin expressed his condolences on behalf of the
Russian people for the tragic loss of life in Boston," the White
House said in a statement summarizing the leaders' phone call.
Obama "praised the close cooperation that the United States
has received from Russia on counterterrorism, including in the
wake of the Boston attack," the White House said.
