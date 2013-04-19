MAKHACHKALA, Russia, April 19 A man who
identified himself as the father of two brothers suspected of
carrying out the Boston Marathon bombings said on Friday he
believed his sons had been framed and pleaded with police to
spare his younger son who was still on the run.
U.S. police said they killed Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, and were
conducting a massive search for his brother and suspected
accomplice, Dzhokhar, 19, on Friday after the bombings killed
three people and wounded 176.
Both ethnic Chechens, the brothers lived in Russia's
volatile Dagestan region, which borders Chechnya, more than a
decade ago before moving to the United States.
Sitting on an unmade bed in his home in Dagestan's
provincial capital Makhachkala, Anzor Tsarnaev, defended his
sons' innocence.
"Somebody clearly framed them. I don't know who exactly
framed them, but they did. They framed them. And they were so
cowardly that they shot the boy dead," he told Reuters, clasping
his head in despair.
"I'm scared for my boy - that they will shoot him dead too,"
said the thin man in a black-and-blue sweater. "They should
arrest him, bring him in, alive. And the judicial system should
investigate everything, who's right and who's guilty."
Tsarnaev also said he was expecting the younger brother to
visit him in Dagestan soon for summer holidays, before cutting
the interview short.
It was not possible to independently verify he was the
brothers' father, but he has also been identified as such in
Russian and other media reports.
In the United States, a man who told reporters he was an
uncle of the brothers said they went to America in the early
2000s and settled in the Cambridge, Massachusetts, area.
Ruslan Tsarni, who lives in suburban Washington and has not
spoken to the brothers since 2009, said the bombings "put a
shame on our family. It put a shame on the entire Chechen
ethnicity."
Russia said on Friday it was awaiting official information
from the United States about the brothers whose homeland
Chechnya fought two bloody separatist wars against Moscow in
1994-2000.
More than a decade later, the North Caucasus region is still
volatile, with Dagestan now the epicentre of violence.
