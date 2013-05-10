DALLAS May 10 U.S. prosecutors on Friday charged Bryce Reed, a paramedic who helped in the response to last month's deadly fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, with unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device, a pipe bomb.

Reed made an initial appearance at U.S. District Court in Waco, Texas, on Friday but did not enter a plea, said Daryl Fields, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

"Authorities will not speculate whether the possession of the unregistered destructive device has any connection to the West fertilizer plant explosion on April 17," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Scott Malone; editing by Jackie Frank)