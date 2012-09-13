* Corn sales up from recent lows, remain below year ago * Price retreat from record highs attracted corn buyers * Soybean sales below forecasts, high prices hurt demand By Karl Plume Sept 13 U.S. corn export sales jumped to a five-week high last week as a price dip lured some regular buyers back to the market after weeks of dismal purchases, but overall sales remained a fraction of the typical pace, government data on Thursday showed. The worst U.S. drought in 56 years decimated the corn crop in the world's largest producer and exporter and propelled prices to record highs last month, forcing importers to ration demand or seek out cheaper corn from other suppliers or alternative feed grains, analysts said. Net soybean export sales were lower than expected due to lofty prices and as many importers, including top buyer China, have forward-booked many of their purchases already, they said following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report. "A lot of buyers, particularly China, have been holding on the sidelines waiting for corn prices to fall. They're also looking at feed wheat," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. "In soybeans, we've seen China slack off in buying in the past 2-1/2 weeks so perhaps we're reaching a point where Chinese buyers are noting that their domestic supplies from government sales are cheaper than imports," he said. After peaking at $8.49 per bushel in early August, benchmark December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade have retreated on slowing demand and increased harvest-time supplies, hitting a three-week low below $8 last week. However, CBOT soybean futures remained strong last week, with the November contract hitting a high of nearly $18 a bushel. Net corn export sales in the week that ended Sept. 6 totaled about 428,300 tonnes for shipments in all marketing years, USDA data showed, near the high end of forecasts for 350,000 to 450,000 tonnes. But the total was well below the 1.168 million tonnes in sales reported in the same week a year ago. USDA also reported nearly 1.7 million tonnes in sales that were carried over from the 2011/12 marketing year, which ended Aug. 31, to the 2012/13 marketing year. Year-to-date corn export sales for the 2012/13 marketing year rose to 9.783 million tonnes, 26 percent behind forward sales by the same date a year ago. USDA is currently forecasting a 19 percent year-on-year decline in corn exports. Net combined-marketing-year soybean export sales last week reached 570,000 tonnes, below forecasts for 600,000 to 750,000 tonnes. More than 2 million tonnes in sales were carried over from the 2011/12 to 2012/13, USDA said. Year-to-date sales of soybeans for 2012/13 shipment totaled 20.385 million tones, 43 percent above a year ago and 71 percent of the current USDA full-season forecast for 28.71 tonnes in exports. LINKS: * USDA export sales data * U.S. corn weekly export sales * U.S. soybean weekly export sales * U.S. wheat weekly export sales * U.S. weekly export sales