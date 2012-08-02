* Net soybean sales lowest since Oct 2011
* New-crop soy sales blunted by China cancellations
* Corn, wheat sales rebound, but within trade forecasts
By Karl Plume
Aug 2 U.S. soybean export sales plunged last
week to a nine-month low due to a large cancellation of new-crop
purchases by top importer China, government data on Thursday
showed.
Net corn export sales were in line with low trade
expectations after net negative sales the previous week, capped
by uncompetitive prices on the world market, while wheat sales
rose 42 percent from the prior week but were within trade
forecasts.
Soybean export sales in the week that ended July 26 totaled
194,000 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year, which
ends Aug. 31, and a net 52,400 tonnes for shipment in the next
marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly export sales report.
New-crop sales were dented by a net cancellation of
purchases by China of 163,500 tonnes.
Combined marketing year sales were the lowest since the week
of Oct. 27, 2011, and net soybean sales to China were the lowest
in nearly 14 months, USDA data showed.
Net corn export sales last week totaled 178,400 tonnes for
2011/12 marketing year shipment and just 23,000 tonnes for
2012/13, USDA said. Sales were expected to be between zero and
200,000 tonnes.
Japan, the No. 1 importer of U.S. corn, was the week's top
buyer with 150,900 tonnes of old-crop purchases and 45,000
tonnes of new-crop purchases.
Net export sales of all classes of U.S. wheat totaled
520,700 tonnes last week, most of it for shipment in the current
marketing year which runs through May 2013, USDA said. Traders
had expected sales from 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.
