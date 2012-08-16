* Soy sales aided by biggest China purchases since June * Corn, wheat sales below trade forecasts Aug 16 U.S. soybean export sales jumped to a six-week high last week, topping trade expectations on the heaviest purchases of the oilseed by China since June, government data on Thursday showed. Export sales of corn and wheat fell short of analyst forecasts as demand for both grains was muted by high U.S. prices and cheaper grain available from rival exporters. Net soybean export sales in the week ended Aug. 9 totaled 97,200 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year which concludes at the end of the month, and 924,600 tonnes for 2012/13 shipment, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The combined-marketing-year sales were above analyst forecasts for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes. China, the world's largest soybean importer, was the week's top buyer with 121,100 tonnes in old-crop purchases and 585,000 tonnes of new-crop purchases. Net corn export sales last week included 122,800 tonnes of old-crop and 130,600 tonnes of new-crop sales, below the range of trade forecasts for combined sales of 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. Net U.S. wheat export sales slipped to a three-week low of 396,800 tonnes, below trade expectations for 450,000 to 550,000 tonnes. LINKS: * USDA export sales data * U.S. corn weekly export sales * U.S. soybean weekly export sales * U.S. wheat weekly export sales * U.S. weekly export sales