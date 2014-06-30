By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 30
WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. government on
Monday published another big batch of changes to export control
laws affecting military electronics, and said it was on track to
finish reviewing remaining categories for possible streamlining
by the end of the year.
Ken Handelman, deputy assistant secretary of state for
defense controls, said the latest changes would shift some less
sensitive military electronics and components from the State
Department's U.S. Munitions List to the Commerce Department's
list of commercial items, easing exports of those items while
maintaining strict controls on more sensitive technologies.
The changes are part of a major drive to reform U.S. export
control laws that was launched by President Barack Obama in
August 2009. Changes have already been announced for satellites
and aircraft, among others.
Military electronics are the second largest category
released so far, measured by number of applications handled by
the State Department, Handelman said. He said reviews of
remaining categories, including cloud computing, would be
completed by the end of the year.
Handelman told Reuters in an interview this month that the
Obama administration's review of Category XI military
electronics was particularly difficult since such items comprise
"the heart and soul of what gives the U.S. military its edge."
In the end, he said administration officials agreed to shift
a "huge amount of stuff" from the State Department's weapons
list to the Commerce Department list, easing exports of those
items, especially to NATO countries and other close U.S. allies.
Handelman said the drive was aimed at reducing ambiguity for
companies about which items required export licenses and which
did not. The changes take effect Dec. 30.
"The rule itself is now much more precise," he said. He said
the changes should allow companies to better track and predict
which items most concerned national security officials, he said.
For instance, specific bandwidths were established for
weather radars that had previously not been so clearly defined.
U.S. companies have generally welcomed the government's
export control efforts, but are pressing for quicker action on
some items not yet addressed, including unmanned planes and
items associated with commercial spaceflight.
Compliance with the changes has also resulted in a huge
amount of work for big weapons makers like Lockheed Martin Corp
, Raytheon Co and Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, which must reclassify hundreds
of parts used in different weapons systems.
Handelman said the State Department had received some
critical comments about the reform effort from industry and
other groups, but the "vast middle is generally positive."
He said the changes were aimed at improving security,
enhancing cooperation and joint operations with close allies,
and helping U.S. companies by reducing incentives for foreign
buyers to deliberately avoid U.S.-origin parts and components.
Items were left on the U.S. Munitions List if they were
found to be inherently military, or had characteristics that
gave the United States a critical military or intelligence
advantage, and were almost exclusively available from the United
States.
