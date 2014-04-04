NEW YORK, April 4 Enbridge Inc. on Friday confirmed its subsidiary Tidal Energy Marketing has obtained a license from the U.S. government to re-export Canadian oil from U.S. shores.

The company said the license will allow it to export "limited quantities" of Canadian oil from the United States.

It declined to provide details on the volumes of oil or the destination countries, saying that is commercially sensitive information.

