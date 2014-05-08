NEW YORK, May 8 The U.S. Department of Commerce
approved five crude oil re-export licenses in April, the latest
department data showed on Thursday.
Among the approved permits were licenses for exports of
foreign-origin oil to China, India, Korea and Malaysia. The
department did not specify the destination for one of the
licenses it permitted.
Three additional licenses were approved for exports of U.S.
oil to Canada.
The United States does not allow exports of its own oil with
few exceptions such as barrels heading to Canada and the
re-export of foreign oil. Exports under the exemptions need to
be approved by the department's Bureau of Industry and Security.
All licenses are valid for one year. Below is a list of
those approved in April.
Destination Number of licenses
China 1
India 1
Korea, Republic of 1
Malaysia 1
Various* 1
Canada** 3
* Countries may include Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada,
Chile, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan,
Korea, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland,
Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey
and United Kingdom.
** Licenses are for exports of U.S. oil to Canada.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)