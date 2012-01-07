* Exxon sued govt over leases last year
* Govt says settlement ensures timely development
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 Exxon Mobil Corp and the
U.S. government struck a deal on Friday that would allow the
company to move ahead with development of a field in the Gulf of
Mexico estimated to yield tens of billions of dollars of oil.
Exxon sued the government last year after the Interior
Department canceled three of five leases for what is called the
Julia field.
"The settlement will allow Exxon Mobil to develop this very
large, but technically challenging resource as quickly as
possible using a phased approach," Exxon Mobil spokesman Patrick
McGinn said in a statement.
In its lawsuit, Exxon argued that the department arbitrarily
deprived the company of its rights under the canceled leases and
took away Exxon's ability to produce a reservoir believed to
hold billions of barrels of oil.
The dispute arose after the government rejected Exxon's
October 2008 request for a "suspension of production".
Following several appeals, the Interior Department concluded
in a decision last May that Exxon lacked a "commitment" to
producing oil at the time the leases expired.
The Interior Department said the proposed settlement
preserves the "important regulatory progress" made in the
decision last May that was challenged by Exxon.
The settlement "provides incentives for timely and thorough
development of the leases, and secures a fair return on those
resources to the U.S. Treasury," the department said in a
statement.
Exxon and its partner Statoil ASA have spent more
than $300 million drilling two "producible" wells on the Julia
prospect.
As part of its development strategy, Exxon was planning to
drill three to six development wells and join them to a planned
production facility operated by Chevron Corp located
about eight miles away, according to the company's lawsuit.