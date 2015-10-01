BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. pipeline safety office wrote Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday saying it has fined the company $2.63 million for spilling crude oil in an Arkansas residential area in 2013.
The Pegasus pipeline spilled about 5,000 barrels of oil in a residential neighborhood near a town called Mayflower. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Exxon in a letter it published on Thursday that when the civil penalty is paid and terms of a compliance order are completed, the enforcement matter will be closed. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)