WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. pipeline safety office wrote Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday saying it has fined the company $2.63 million for spilling crude oil in an Arkansas residential area in 2013.

The Pegasus pipeline spilled about 5,000 barrels of oil in a residential neighborhood near a town called Mayflower. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Exxon in a letter it published on Thursday that when the civil penalty is paid and terms of a compliance order are completed, the enforcement matter will be closed. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)