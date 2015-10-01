BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
(Adds details about the estimated spill, size of pipeline)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. pipeline safety office has fined Exxon Mobil Corp $2.63 million for spilling crude oil in an Arkansas residential area in 2013, the regulator said on Thursday.
The Illinois-to-Texas, 20 inch (51 cm), Pegasus pipeline spilled about 3,190 barrels of oil in a neighborhood near the town of Mayflower. Regulators initially estimated the spill was about 5,000 barrels.
The case will be closed when the civil penalty is paid and terms of a compliance order are completed, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Exxon in a letter sent on Thursday and published on the regulator's website.
ExxonMobil said in a statement it has received the letter and is evaluating its options.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)