WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. pipeline safety office has fined Exxon Mobil Corp $2.63 million for spilling crude oil in an Arkansas residential area in 2013, the regulator said on Thursday.

The Illinois-to-Texas, 20 inch (51 cm), Pegasus pipeline spilled about 3,190 barrels of oil in a neighborhood near the town of Mayflower. Regulators initially estimated the spill was about 5,000 barrels.

The case will be closed when the civil penalty is paid and terms of a compliance order are completed, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Exxon in a letter sent on Thursday and published on the regulator's website.

ExxonMobil said in a statement it has received the letter and is evaluating its options.

