WASHINGTON Nov 15 A U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter
crashed on Thursday at Florida's Tyndall Air Force Base, but the
pilot ejected safely and was unhurt, a base spokeswoman said.
The F-22 Raptor, one of the most advanced U.S. warplanes,
was returning from a routine training mission when it crashed
about 3:30 p.m., spokeswoman Ashley Wright said.
The Lockheed Martin Corp plane caught fire when it
hit the ground, but firefighters quickly put out the blaze, she
said. The cause is under investigation.
Nearby Highway 98 was closed for about two hours as a
precaution. The pilot, who was not identified, did not suffer
any major injuries, Wright said.
The Air Force stopped flying the F-22 for five months in
2011 after some pilots grew dizzy at the controls. The Air Force
blamed a shortage of oxygen delivered to pilots.
Two F-22 pilots told CBS' "60 Minutes" program this year
they had stopped flying the fighter because of worries about
safety.
The Defense Department said in July the Air Force was
starting actions to lift flight restrictions over time, with
most long-duration flights to resume this past summer.