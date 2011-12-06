WASHINGTON Dec 6 The top U.S. aviation safety
official resigned on Tuesday over a drunken driving charge.
Randy Babbitt said in a statement that Transportation
Secretary Ray LaHood had accepted his resignation from his post
as the head of the Federal Aviation Administration.
Babbitt, 65, was arrested on Saturday in Fairfax, Virginia,
and charged with driving while intoxicated.
A former pilot and union official, Babbitt has led the FAA
since 2009.
Babbitt did not mention his arrest in the statement, but
said he would not "let anything cast a shadow" over the FAA.
"I am confident in their ability to successfully carry out
all of the critical safety initiatives underway and the
improvements that the FAA has planned," Babbitt said.
LaHood called Babbitt a "dedicated public servant" and
credited him with improving relations with the air controllers
union and introducing new pilot training guidelines.