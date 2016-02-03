(Recasts throughout; adds details, quotes)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives on Wednesday introduced a measure to
privatize the national air traffic control system by placing it
in the hands of a new private nonprofit corporation run by
airlines and other stakeholders.
The long-anticipated measure would transfer air traffic
operations and 38,000 government employees from the Federal
Aviation Administration to the nonprofit, in a bid to reduce
flight delays, speed the adoption of next-generation technology
and insulate the system's funding from congressional gridlock.
But Democrats and other critics warned that the move could
lead to a costlier, less-efficient system controlled by the
airline industry. They vowed to unveil a rival plan for targeted
reform that would protect air traffic control from congressional
politics by making its funding mandatory.
"Our system is incredibly inefficient, and it will only get
worse as passenger levels grow and as the FAA falls further
behind in modernizing the system," said U.S. Representative Bill
Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican who chairs the House
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Shuster, who expects to send the legislation to the floor of
the House next week for a possible vote, said the plan is
modeled on private air traffic control operations in other
countries, including Canada and Britain.
The bill won ready backing from the Airlines For America, a
leading industry trade group, and the main air traffic
controllers union.
But its future was unclear ahead of the November election,
when voters will determine which party controls the White House
and Congress in 2017.
"We cannot support the proposal," said Representative Peter
DeFazio of Oregon, the committee's top Democrat, who said he was
concerned about whether it would meet acceptable safety,
national security and public interest standards.
Unionized commercial pilots also objected to the measure.
Delta Air Lines Inc has already warned that it would
lead to higher costs for passengers.
Republicans anticipate a three-year transition from
government to private control under the proposal. It is expected
to reduce annual federal FAA spending from $14 billion to $3
billion, aides said. Lost tax revenue would be replaced by user
fees. But those details have yet to be worked out by the House
Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over taxes.
Republicans said privatization is necessary to ensure
greater efficiency and modernization, pointing to a recent
Transportation Department report saying two decades of reform
have failed to make the FAA more efficient.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Grant
McCool and Jonathan Oatis)