WASHINGTON Feb 11 A Republican-controlled U.S. House panel on Thursday turned back a Democratic attempt to head off a drive to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system.

A measure offered by Representative Peter DeFazio, top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, sought to protect the Federal Aviation Administration from funding disruptions and to address other issues that Republicans view as reasons for transferring air traffic control from the FAA to a new private, nonprofit corporation.

The committee voted 34-25, along party lines, to reject the measure as an amendment to a six-year bill that would privatize air traffic control and authorize FAA funding for the next six years.

The panel was expected later on Thursday to send the FAA bill to the floor for a possible vote by the full House.

Republicans, including House transportation chairman Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, say air traffic control must be transferred to the private sector to protect the system from deficit reductions and government shutdowns, and to ensure timely upgrade of decades-old technology.

DeFazio's measure would have made FAA funding mandatory, protecting it from political squabbles over the budget. It would also have required reforms to ensure adequate controller staffing and the more efficient FAA adoption of new technology. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)