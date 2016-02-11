WASHINGTON Feb 11 A Republican-controlled U.S.
House panel on Thursday turned back a Democratic attempt to head
off a drive to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system.
A measure offered by Representative Peter DeFazio, top
Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure
Committee, sought to protect the Federal Aviation Administration
from funding disruptions and to address other issues that
Republicans view as reasons for transferring air traffic control
from the FAA to a new private, nonprofit corporation.
The committee voted 34-25, along party lines, to reject the
measure as an amendment to a six-year bill that would privatize
air traffic control and authorize FAA funding for the next six
years.
The panel was expected later on Thursday to send the FAA
bill to the floor for a possible vote by the full House.
Republicans, including House transportation chairman Bill
Shuster of Pennsylvania, say air traffic control must be
transferred to the private sector to protect the system from
deficit reductions and government shutdowns, and to ensure
timely upgrade of decades-old technology.
DeFazio's measure would have made FAA funding mandatory,
protecting it from political squabbles over the budget. It would
also have required reforms to ensure adequate controller
staffing and the more efficient FAA adoption of new technology.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)