By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Feb 11 A Republican-controlled U.S.
House of Representatives panel approved legislation to privatize
the U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday as part of a
six-year bill to authorize funding for the Federal Aviation
Administration.
Democrats failed in their attempt to amend the legislation
to retain the flight service as part of the FAA.
By a 32-26 vote along party lines, the House Transportation
and Infrastructure Committee sent the measure to the floor for
consideration by the full House.
Republicans, including committee Chairman Bill Shuster of
Pennsylvania, say air traffic control must be transferred to the
private sector to protect the system from deficit reductions and
government shutdowns and to ensure timely upgrade of decades-old
technology.
"Our proposal ensures that the air traffic organization can
operate as a high-tech service provider, not as a huge bumbling
bureaucracy," Shuster said at a hearing to mark up the
legislation for full House consideration.
The failed Democratic amendment to keep air traffic control
within the FAA would have made FAA funding mandatory, protecting
it from political squabbles over the budget. It would also have
required reforms to ensure adequate controller staffing and the
more efficient FAA adoption of new technology.
"The only guarantee with privatization is years of
transition costs and litigation," said Representative Peter
DaFazio, the top Democrat on the committee, who had introduced
the amendment. "Regrettably, including this controversial
proposal in this legislation is likely to hold up enactment of
the rest of the bill."
The committee also rejected a proposed Democratic amendment
that would have lifted existing restrictions on the ability of
the U.S. Transportation Department to regulate air shipments of
lithium batteries, seen by safety experts as dangerous fire
hazards when transported as cargo.
Over the objections of Democrats, the panel approved a
measure directing the FAA to authorize package delivery by
commercial drones within a year and to establish a pilot program
for testing a traffic management system for unmanned aircraft.
The FAA expects to issue commercial drone regulations late this
summer, but drone advocates fear the rules will not accommodate
sophisticated technologies needed for package delivery.
Also accepted was a Republican amendment to encourage
Uber-style flight sharing by allowing private pilots to use the
Internet to find multiple passengers willing to share flight
expenses.
