WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. House Republicans on
Friday insisted that a six-year bill to fund the Federal
Aviation Administration and privatize U.S. air traffic control
had not been killed despite a decision to move forward instead
with a short-term funding measure.
The legislation was approved by the House Transportation and
Infrastructure Committee on Feb. 11 and sent to the floor for a
vote by the full House. But it encountered
intensifying opposition from Democrats.
"It has not been scrapped," a senior Republican aide said.
"We'll consider a short-term extension while the committee
continues to work on their product."
A spokesman for House Transportation Chairman Bill Shuster,
a Pennsylvania Republican, said the panel still intends to pass
the multi-year bill that would transform the air traffic control
system. Republicans contend that only privatization can reduce
flight delays and upgrade the FAA system's decades-old
technology.
"This is an ongoing process, and we will continue working to
educate members and address questions they have about the bill.
The need for an extension was not a surprise," Shuster said in a
statement issued by his office.
Details of the short-term funding measure are still being
discussed. The current funding arrangement expires March 31.
(Reporting by David Morgan)