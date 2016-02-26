WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. House Republicans on Friday insisted that a six-year bill to fund the Federal Aviation Administration and privatize U.S. air traffic control had not been killed despite a decision to move forward instead with a short-term funding measure.

The legislation was approved by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Feb. 11 and sent to the floor for a vote by the full House. But it encountered intensifying opposition from Democrats.

"It has not been scrapped," a senior Republican aide said. "We'll consider a short-term extension while the committee continues to work on their product."

A spokesman for House Transportation Chairman Bill Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican, said the panel still intends to pass the multi-year bill that would transform the air traffic control system. Republicans contend that only privatization can reduce flight delays and upgrade the FAA system's decades-old technology.

"This is an ongoing process, and we will continue working to educate members and address questions they have about the bill. The need for an extension was not a surprise," Shuster said in a statement issued by his office.

Details of the short-term funding measure are still being discussed. The current funding arrangement expires March 31. (Reporting by David Morgan)