WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Tuesday it had granted eight more
exemptions for commercial use of small drones as the industry
eagerly awaits new agency rules on the remote-controlled
aircraft.
The agency said it issued new exemptions to Total Safety
U.S. Inc for flare stack inspections; to Slugwear Inc for aerial
photography and surveys; and to Team 5 LLC, Shotover Camera
Systems LP, Helinet Aviation Services LLC, and Alan D. Purwin
for film and television production.
The FAA also amended the exemptions previously granted to
Pictorvision Inc and Aerial MOB LLC to let the companies fly
additional types of small drones.
The FAA is developing specific regulations for unmanned
aircraft that weigh less than 55 pounds (25 kg). The agency has
effectively banned their commercial use except when operators
are granted special exemptions.
The FAA, which has received 342 requests for exemptions for
use of commercial drones, has granted a total of 24.
Businesses have been clamoring for rules to allow commercial
drone flights, fearing the United States is falling behind other
countries in developing a multibillion-dollar industry.
The FAA turned a draft of the rules - the first major
overhaul of the regulations - over to the White House on Oct.
23, and had said it expected them to be published in 2014.
Last month, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx told
reporters the rules were close to being issued.
