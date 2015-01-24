WASHINGTON Jan 23 E-cigarettes in checked
luggage could cause a fire in airliners, the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) warned on Friday.
"In several incidents both inside and outside the
transportation industry, e-cigarettes have overheated or caught
fire when the heating element was accidentally activated," the
FAA said in a safety alert issued to airlines.
The FAA said it was recommending to airlines that
e-cigarettes be carried in the aircraft cabin instead of in
checked luggage that goes into the cargo hold where they could
cause a serious fire in mid-flight.
E-cigarettes use battery-powered cartridges to produce a
nicotine-laced vapor.
"The agency encourages airlines to communicate this new
policy to passengers as widely as possible through their
websites, press releases, at ticket purchase, during the
check-in process and by other established means to inform
passengers about hazardous materials regulations and policies,"
it added.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)