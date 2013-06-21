WASHINGTON, June 21 A U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration advisory panel weighing whether to ease
restrictions on in-flight use of personal technology devices
like e-readers has delayed its recommendations by two months
until late September, the FAA said on Friday.
The delay comes amid reports that the FAA advisers are
expected to recommend the agency relax its guidelines and allow
passengers to use more personal electronics on flights.
"At the group's request, the FAA has granted a two month
extension to complete the additional work necessary for the
safety assessment. We will wait for the group to finish its work
before we determine next steps," the agency said.
Currently, FAA guidelines allow airlines some flexibility in
whether they allow passengers to use certain personal electronic
devices because of concerns they may pose a safety hazard by
interfering with radio frequencies and disrupting aircraft
systems.
Most airlines tell travelers not to use iPods, music
players, laptops and other gadgets during takeoffs and landings,
and cellphones are also generally not allowed anytime during
flights.
The Wall Street Journal, citing industry officials and a
draft copy of the panel's report, said on Friday that the group
will recommend relaxing restrictions on electronic gadgets but
will not address the rules barring cellphone use.
NBC News also reported that the recommendations are likely
to call for allowing passengers to use devices such as
electronic readers, and that FAA officials are likely to adopt
the change.
The FAA last year said it was convening the advisory panel
to help airlines decide whether to allow wider use of such
gadgets. The group is weighing both any potential safety issues
such as interference and the feasibility of easing the ban.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)