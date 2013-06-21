(Adds details, quotes)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration advisory panel weighing whether to ease
restrictions on in-flight use of personal technology devices
like e-readers has delayed its recommendations by two months
until late September, the FAA said on Friday.
The Wall Street Journal, citing industry officials and a
draft copy of the panel's report, said on Friday that the group
will recommend relaxing restrictions on electronic gadgets.
The advisory panel was supposed to finish its work by July
31 but was granted a two-month extension to continue examining
whether the use of electronic and WiFi enabled devices, such as
iPods, laptops, e-readers and other gadgets, would be safe to
use through takeoff and landing and at altitudes under 10,000
feet.
The panel is not examining any change in the use of cell
phones in flight, which is banned by the Federal Communications
Commission.
The FAA said it recognizes that consumers are intensely
interested in the use of personal electronics on aircraft.
"Basically the panel is looking at a range of portable
electronic devices, including computers and portable cameras,"
FAA spokesman Les Dorr said. "What the panel was not charged
with was the use of voice communications."
Airlines have long told travelers not to use iPods, music
players, laptops and other gadgets during takeoffs and landings.
NBC News reported that the recommendations are likely to
call for allowing passengers to use devices such as electronic
readers throughout a flight, and that FAA officials are likely
to adopt the change.
Current restrictions grew out of concerns they may pose a
safety hazard by interfering with radio frequencies and
disrupting aircraft systems. The Wall Street Journal said the
draft report says aircraft are now more tolerant of interference
and the personal devices emit weaker signals.
"Wireless devices and cell phones should be seen in two
different categories because cell phones use higher radio
frequency and have a much higher potential of interfering with
airplane instruments," said Daniel Stancil, the department head
of electrical and computer engineering at North Carolina State
University in Raleigh who has extensively researched passenger
use of electronics on planes.
Getting more time with technology while traveling sounded
"great" to frequent airline passenger Ike Bethel, 34, of
Fairfax, Virginia.
"It would make flying 100 percent better. Now just add the
charging stations," he said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Victoria Cavaliere
in New York; Editing by Eric Beech and Tim Dobbyn)