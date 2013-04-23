WASHINGTON, April 23 Senate Commerce Committee leaders on Tuesday pressed the Obama administration for more information on how its plan to furlough air traffic controllers and close contract towers would affect public safety and air operations, in the latest sign lawmakers could pass legislation to overturn the decision.

"We are now faced with substantial possible disruptions to the air transportation system," Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a Democrat, and Senator John Thune, the top Republican on the panel, said in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Michael Huerta.

"The FAA's plan to furlough air traffic controllers and close so many contract towers raises serious safety and operational issues," the senators said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott)