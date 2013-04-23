WASHINGTON, April 23 Senate Commerce Committee
leaders on Tuesday pressed the Obama administration for more
information on how its plan to furlough air traffic controllers
and close contract towers would affect public safety and air
operations, in the latest sign lawmakers could pass legislation
to overturn the decision.
"We are now faced with substantial possible disruptions to
the air transportation system," Senate Commerce Committee
Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a Democrat, and Senator John Thune,
the top Republican on the panel, said in a letter to U.S.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and Federal Aviation
Administration Administrator Michael Huerta.
"The FAA's plan to furlough air traffic controllers and
close so many contract towers raises serious safety and
operational issues," the senators said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott)