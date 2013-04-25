* "We can't do this for long" - airline CEO
* FAA says delays not as bad as feared
By Mark Felsenthal and Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 24 The Obama
administration on Wednesday backed a plan that would temporarily
eliminate spending cuts disrupting U.S. air travel, while
lawmakers in Washington scrambled to avoid blame as the impact
of the reductions began being felt across the country.
Airlines pushed for the government to act as flight delays
increased and planes stacked up at airports, with one chief
executive saying, "We can't do this for long."
With Republicans and conservative commentators blaming
President Barack Obama for using the across-the-board spending
cuts known as sequestration to score political points, the White
House said it supported Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's
proposal to replace the reductions by claiming savings from the
drawdown of war spending.
"We support this effort to allow both sides to find a
longer-term solution that replaces the sequester permanently in
a balanced way so we can stop these harmful cuts that are
hurting our economy and middle-class families across the
country," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing.
The administration would support the move as a temporary
measure even though it does not raise revenues, Carney said.
Congressional Republicans have rejected the proposal, saying
counting war savings is an accounting gimmick, but
complaints about the air traffic delays have thrust
sequestration back into the spotlight.
EFFECTS ADDING UP
Thousands of flights have been held on the ground, some for
as long as two hours, since the Federal Aviation Administration
began furloughing air-traffic controllers on Sunday. The
intermittent delays have slowed travel at major hubs like
Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, caused flight
cancellations and stirred concern a chunk of the nation's
economy could suffer if the situation persists or worsens.
For business travelers and tourists, the slowdown means
missed connections and meetings. Private planes used by
businesses are waiting while controllers first guide commercial
flights into hubs, and they are carrying more fuel as a safety
precaution, in case they are held in the air.
US Airways, Delta Air Lines, American
Airlines and Southwest Airlines have warned that
furloughs could cost hundreds of millions of dollars a year in
lost revenue. The airline industry says it helps generate more
than $1 trillion in economic activity in the United States
annually and supports 10 million jobs.
"We can't do this for long without having major disruption
to the flying public," US Airways CEO Doug Parker said in an
interview. He said he called government officials at the
airline's hubs last week, and that Congress and the Obama
administration were trying to limit the damage.
The requirements have put pressure on FAA chief Michael
Huerta, who was questioned in congressional hearings in the past
two weeks about furloughs and the closures of smaller towers.
Huerta says the cuts are the only way to trim the agency's
budget, and he said on Wednesday that flight delays had not been
as bad as feared.
But industry critics said the FAA had not been forthcoming
with information. "We didn't get a detailed briefing until
Tuesday - a week ago Tuesday," said Jean Medina, a spokeswoman
for the trade organization Airlines for America, or A4A.
Last Friday, A4A sought to block the furloughs in court, and
the Air Line Pilots Association joined the A4A in launching a
website that directs visitors to email or call congressional
members on the issue. The ALPA represents nearly 53,000 pilots
at airlines in the United States and Canada.
More than 12,000 people have used it to voice concerns since
it went live on Friday. A map showing congressional districts
shows large pockets of opposition in Chicago, the Northeast and
California. Most of those posting comments oppose furloughs.
CONGRESS LASHES OUT
"These cuts simply punish everyone rather than specifically
target the great number of outdated, wasteful and duplicative
functions being funded with our taxpayer dollars," Iowa
Republican Republican Tom Latham said. "In short, arbitrary,
non-targeted, across-the-board cuts are no way to run a
government."
Members of Congress are offering a measure that would allow
the FAA to transfer funds between accounts to minimize
disruptions to air travel.
The sequestration cuts are the legacy of Republican efforts
to pressure the Obama administration into spending cuts in
exchange for raising the nation's debt limit. The White House
and lawmakers agreed to hold up the threat of the reductions,
which affect defense and non-defense spending equally, as
incentive to reach a broader deficit-reduction deal.
When that deal never materialized, the cuts took effect on
March 1. Although the administration broadly advertised the
negative impact they would have, those effects were not evident
right away.
Flight delays this week have revived the issue. Carney
blamed Republicans on Wednesday for underestimating the negative
impact of the spending reductions.
"Republicans in Congress made a political tactical decision
to embrace the sequester," he said. Cuts proposed by House
Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan would bite even more deeply
than those under the sequester, he added.
But some Republican conservatives expressed support for the
sequestration cuts on Wednesday, saying that they were long
overdue.
"I don't understand this fascination with the Democrats
right now with the sequester, and frankly some Republicans as
well," Republican Representative Raul Labrador said.