WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. aviation regulators on
Tuesday proposed a $425,000 civil penalty against Gulfstream
Aerospace Corp for failing to comply with regulations related to
training aircraft mechanics.
An Federal Aviation Administration inspection determined
that some Gulfstream mechanics did not complete required
training within time limits established in its FAA-approved
training manual, and they missed numerous training deadlines.
Gulfstream is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics
. It has 30 days to respond to the FAA.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)