WASHINGTON Aug 1 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration has restricted U.S. airlines from flying at or
below 30,000 feet (9,100 m) over Iraq, citing a "potentially
hazardous situation created by the armed conflict" there.
The agency issued a special advisory on the change late on
Thursday. It previously had restricted flights in Iraqi air
space below 20,000 feet (6,100 m).
The FAA also prohibited U.S. airlines from flying in and out
of two airports in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Erbil
International and Sulaymaniyah International.
Government forces have been battling Sunni insurgents who
have seized parts of Iraq, threatening its survival as a unified
country.
The order comes two weeks after Malaysia Airlines flight
MH17 was shot down by a missile over a rebel-held area
of eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.
Several non-U.S. carriers have already suspended flights
over Iraqi airspace for security reasons.
