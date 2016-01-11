WASHINGTON Jan 11 The Federal Aviation
Administration is failing to ensure that airline pilots maintain
their flying skills so they can safely take control of an
aircraft from automated systems during an unexpected event,
according to a U.S. Transportation Department report released on
Monday.
The report by the department's Office of the Inspector
General concludes that the FAA cannot determine how often pilots
fly manually and has not ensured that airline training programs
adequately focus on manual skills.
Airline pilots typically fly planes manually on landings and
take-offs, leaving the aircraft under the control of automated
technology 90 percent of the time. While automated systems have
generally improved aviation safety, experts say the practice and
the growing complexity of automated technology have raised
concerns about flying skills.
The government watchdog also found that the U.S. aviation
regulatory agency lacks the ability to ensure that pilots are
fully trained to use and monitor automated flight systems.
"The agency is missing important opportunities to ensure
that pilots maintain skills needed to safely fly and recover
in the event of a failure with flight deck automation or an
unexpected event," the report said.
The FAA had no immediate comment.
The National Transportation Safety Board found that an
Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and caught fire at San
Francisco International Airport in 2013 because the pilot lacked
critical skills and the flight crew relied too heavily on an
automated system it did not fully understand. Three people died
and 49 others were seriously injured in the crash.
In a separate case, the NTSB said that 49 passengers and
crew members aboard a Colgan Air Inc Bombardier DHC-8-400
regional flight died in 2009 after the flight crew failed to
monitor the plane's slowing airspeed while on instrument
approach to Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. The crew
responded incorrectly to an automated warning of an imminent
stall.
The plane crashed into a residence, killing everyone on
board and a man on the ground.
