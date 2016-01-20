WASHINGTON Jan 20 Two decades of
congressionally mandate reforms have failed to make the Federal
Aviation Administration more efficient and cost-effective,
according to a government watchdog report released on Wednesday.
The 34-page report by the U.S. Transportation Department
Office of Inspector General found that FAA's budget nearly
doubled from $8.1 billion in 1996 to $15.9 billion in 2012, even
as the agency pursued reforms ordered by Congress, including the
adoption of performance-based compensation systems for workers
and the contracting out of flight service operations.
The criticism comes as Congress prepares to debate a
controversial Republican initiative to transfer control of the
national air traffic control system from the FAA to a private
nonprofit group.
"FAA's disappointing reform outcomes are largely the result
of the agency's failure to take full advantage of its
authorities when implementing new personnel systems and not
using business-like practices to improve its operational
efficiency and cost effectiveness," the report said.
In a memorandum attached to the report, the FAA pointed to
its success at reducing costs and boosting efficiency in
specific programs, while shouldering a dramatic increase in
security-related costs and operational demands since the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks.
"Moreover, the agency is continually mandated with new
requirements," the FAA memorandum said.
The inspector general report said the FAA has fallen short
on the delivery of new technologies in major programs, including
performance-based navigation, as the agency moves toward a
next-generation flight system.
"Several underlying and systemic issues - including
overambitious plans, shifting requirements, software development
problems, ineffective contract and program management, and
unreliable cost and schedule estimates - impact FAA's ability to
introduce new technologies and capabilities that are critical to
transitioning to NextGen," the report said.
