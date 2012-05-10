Longtime Associated Press war photographer Horst Faas, known for his dramatic pictures of people embroiled in the violence of the Vietnam War, died on Thursday at age 79, the news agency said.

German-born Faas oversaw the AP's photo operations in Saigon for a decade starting in 1962, during the height of the combat, in a career that spanned nearly half a century.

When he accepted the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes in 1965, the AP recalled, he had said his mission had been to "record the suffering, the emotions and the sacrifices of both Americans and Vietnamese in ... this little bloodstained country so far away."

He won a second Pulitzer in 1972 for pictures of torture and executions in Bangladesh. Faas retired in 2004.

(Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Peter Cooney)