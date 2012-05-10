May 10 Longtime Associated Press war
photographer Horst Faas, known for his dramatic pictures of
people embroiled in the violence of the Vietnam War, died on
Thursday at age 79, the news agency said.
German-born Faas oversaw the AP's photo operations in Saigon
for a decade starting in 1962, during the height of the combat,
in a career that spanned nearly half a century.
When he accepted the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes in
1965, the AP recalled, he had said his mission had been to
"record the suffering, the emotions and the sacrifices of both
Americans and Vietnamese in ... this little bloodstained country
so far away."
He won a second Pulitzer in 1972 for pictures of torture and
executions in Bangladesh. Faas retired in 2004.
