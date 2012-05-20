May 19 Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg wed
longtime girlfriend Priscilla Chan on Saturday, announcing the
nuptials through a status update on the social networking site.
Tens of thousands of people "liked" his status change, which
was accompanied by a photo of the couple in wedding attire.
The 28-year-old billionaire is also the CEO of Facebook,
which had a historic initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock
exchange on Friday.
Zuckerberg co-founded the site Facebook in a Harvard
dormitory eight years ago. Chan just graduated from medical
school at the University of California, San Francisco. The
couple met while at Harvard.