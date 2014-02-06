Feb 6 Facebook has granted a Missouri father's
tearful request to unlock his dead son's social media page and
give him access to a video compilation of photos and posts he
had been unable to view.
This week, to commemorate its 10th anniversary, Facebook
has generated automated "Look Back" videos of users' social
media pages, showing highlights of their time on the site.
Users must sign on to their Facebook page to instruct the
social network to play their 62-second personalized video.
John Berlin of St. Louis, Missouri, made a tearful,
emotional plea in an online video to Facebook founder Mark
Zuckerberg on Wednesday, asking to see such a video compilation
of his late son's Facebook page.
His son, Jesse, died of natural causes in 2012 at age 21.
Berlin's video, posted on YouTube, generated more than 1
million hits in less than two days.
"I know it's a shot in the dark, but I don't care. I want to
see my son's video," Berlin pleaded.
"He is proof that there are no guarantees in life. Hug your
children, kiss them," he wrote in comments accompanying the
video.
Berlin posted a statement on his YouTube account on
Wednesday night saying he received permission from Facebook to
see the video compilation.
Representatives of Facebook were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz;
editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)