By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, Sept 18
Zuckerberg on Wednesday said revelations about U.S. government
surveillance hurt users' trust in Internet companies and that
knowing more about the programs would help relieve some of the
public concerns.
In a rare appearance in Washington at an event hosted by the
Atlantic magazine, the 29-year-old social media billionaire
urged the federal government to tell the general public more
about the requests for data it makes to Internet companies.
Zuckerberg was also holding meetings with members of
Congress from both parties to lobby for immigration reform.
"What I can tell from the data that I see at Facebook is
that I think the more transparency and communication the
government could do about how they're requesting the data from
us, the better everyone would feel about it," he said.
"From reading in the media, you couldn't get a sense whether
the number of requests that the government makes is closer to a
thousand or closer to a 100 million. ... I think the more
transparency the government has, the better folks would feel."
Zuckerberg also expressed concerns that the outcry about
vast secret spy programs run by the National Security Agency and
the U.S. response could alienate other countries and hurt
innovation globally. In San Francisco last week, Zuckerberg said
the government "blew it" on the spy programs.
"Response to the NSA issues that have blown up are a big
deal for the Internet as a global platform. And some of the
government statements I think have been profoundly unhelpful,"
he said.
"'Oh, we only spy on non-Americans.' Gee thanks," Zuckerberg
said, adding, "We're trying to provide an international service,
not get crushed in those places either."
Earlier this year, Facebook said some 1.1 billion people
around the world used its site each month.
The tech sector has been pushing for more disclosures about
government data requests as Internet companies seeks to shake
off the concerns about their involvement in vast secret U.S.
surveillance programs revealed by former spy contractor Edward
Snowden.
Earlier this month, Facebook joined Yahoo! Inc,
Google Inc and Microsoft Corp in asking the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for freedom to disclose
aggregate data about the orders and requests for information
they receive under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
On Wednesday, Zuckerberg said the revelations about U.S.
online surveillance had a much bigger impact on users' trust in
Facebook than any criticisms related to the company's own
privacy policies.
PRIORITY ON IMMIGRATION
The issue that brought California-based Zuckerberg to
Washington was his push for immigration reform, which has
prompted him to wade deep into political waters.
This year, he founded an advocacy group, FWD.us, that
lobbies for a comprehensive immigration reform, promoting the
concept of building a "knowledge economy." The group has come
under fire for ads that backed pro-immigration lawmakers on
issues unrelated to immigration, such as oil drilling.
"We just want to be there to help support folks who are
going to have to take challenging positions on something that's
going to be controversial but they ultimately believe is the
right thing," Zuckerberg said.
He was scheduled for sitdowns on Thursday with Republican
House Speaker John Boehner and Democratic House Leader Nancy
Pelosi as the House of Representatives poses an uphill battle
for the immigration legislation, which already has been passed
by the Senate.
Zuckerburg, who ditched his signature hooded sweatshirt and
blue jeans in favor of a dark suit and tie on Wednesday as he
made his way through the hallways of Congress, said he was
optimistic the legislation's chances.