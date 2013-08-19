WASHINGTON Aug 19 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
are masking billions of dollars losses because of the level of
delinquent home loans they carry, a federal watchdog said in an
internal report, and it said the companies should be required
immediately to recognize the costs of some bad mortgages.
The report, written by the inspector general for the Federal
Housing Finance Agency and reviewed by Reuters, said the FHFA's
timeframe for mortgage finance companies Fannie and
Freddie to have up to two years to recognize the cost
of mortgages delinquent at least 180 days was "inordinately
long."
The change in the accounting treatment of these delinquent
loans potentially could require Fannie and Freddie, which have
rebounded to enormous profitability in the past two years as the
housing market recovered, to "charge off billions of additional
dollars related to loans," the inspector general's report
stated.
The FHFA, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said
the two are on track to implement the new standards within the
next two years, and in a letter sent to the inspector general
said it views the potential losses "to be reasonable."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were seized by the U.S.
government in September 2008 as rising mortgage losses
threatened them with insolvency. The mortgage companies have
cost taxpayers almost $188 billion to stay afloat.
The majority of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's losses are a
result of guaranteeing mortgages that defaulted during the
housing crisis. Fannie and Freddie have reduced their funds
reserved to cover potential losses on bad loans due to the
strengthening housing sector and higher home prices.
The FHFA noted the new accounting methods would involve
"changes in a significant policy," and as a result require a
lengthy implementation period. The regulator consulted with
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and has allowed the mortgage
companies until Jan. 1, 2015, to make all of the adjustments,
which will be rolled out in stages.
The inspector general's office said in the report, dated
Aug. 2, that Fannie and Freddie have not publicly disclosed the
accounting changes.
The report called on the FHFA to require Fannie and Freddie
to conduct the changes at a faster pace, with the inspector
general primarily concerned with loss estimates that are
realized in Fannie and Freddie's public financial statements.
Fannie Mae on Aug. 8 reported a $10.1 billion profit for the
second quarter and said it would send a $10.2 billion payment to
the U.S. Treasury for its federal aid. It was the sixth straight
profitable period for the company and compares with a $5.1
billion profit for the year-earlier quarter.
For the second quarter, Freddie Mac posted its second
largest ever quarterly profit, reporting net income of $5
billion, and said it would make a $4.4 billion dividend payment
as part of the reimbursement for its rescue aid.
Work on the accounting changes began in April 2012. At that
time, Fannie and Freddie were asked by the FHFA to provide an
initial implementation plan and to take a closer look at new
asset classifications, according to the FHFA's letter.
Both companies submitted the implementation plans by October
2012, the letter stated. During that time, FHFA did its own
analysis on Fannie and Freddie's 180-day delinquent loans'
performance and found the "financial impact to be reasonable."