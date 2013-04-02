WASHINGTON, April 2 Fannie Mae, helped
by the housing market's continued recovery, posted an $17.2
billion annual profit for 2012 on Tuesday, its largest ever
yearly gain and its first in six years.
Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae and its smaller sibling
company Freddie Mac are returning to health as home
prices have leveled off and mortgage delinquencies have
dampened.
Fannie Mae said in its filing that it did not book a
tax-related gain that could have been as much as $59 billion
that would have fueled earnings and allowed the company to make
an enormous one-time payment to the U.S. Treasury to reduce
remaining bailout funds.
The company had missed its March 18 filing deadline for its
fourth-quarter financial results and said it needed more time to
analyze those so-called deferred tax assets, which are unused
credits that can be used to cover future tax bills.