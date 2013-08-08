EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Clarifies Fannie Mae Q2 profit is $10.1 bln)
WASHINGTON Aug 8 Fannie Mae, the largest mortgage-finance company operating under government control, on Thursday posted a $10.1 billion profit for the second quarter, mainly driven by the housing recovery, which has reduced mortgage delinquencies and lifted home prices.
The company, operating under federal conservatorship since it was seized in 2008 during the financial crisis, said it will make a $10.2 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury for its rescue aid. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn Editing by W Simnon)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.