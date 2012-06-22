* Irrigation equipment sales hit record highs
* Farmers scramble to get wells dug amid drought fears
* Economics of crop irrigation pay off for some growers
By P.J. Huffstutter
MILL CREEK, Indiana, June 22 Bouncing down a
county back road, squinting as a blazing sun intensifies one of
the hottest, driest Midwest springs ever, farmer Dale Tuholski
steers his pick-up truck between fortune and failure.
To his left, new irrigation machinery sprays a fine mist
across his corn field in northern Indiana, where emerald green
plants sway in the breeze. To his right is a neighbor's land:
the soil dry and dusty, the corn leaves curled.
Amid the warmest first five months of the year since 1894 in
the U.S. heartland, a rapidly expanding minority of farmers like
the Tuholskis and Kyle Clute - who manages 25,000 acres (1 0,000
hectares) 100 miles (16 0 km) sou thwest of Tuholski's farm - are
taking out an expensive hedge against increasingly volatile
weather: buying new irrigation equipment for their corn or
soybean fields.
"We don't want Mother Nature to control our destiny
anymore," said Clute, who farms corn and soybean fields in
Warren County, Indiana.
The potent mix of ever-warmer weather and expectations of
near-record farm income of $92 billion for 2012 is fueling
all-time-high sales of such equipment, with revenues up a third
or more at leading firms. Center-pivot irrigators are
particularly popular with farmers in water-strapped areas
because the machinery can extend the reach of limited natural
resources.
While many farmers are merely upgrading aging equipment,
manufacturers say that a sizeable share is now being sold to
growers who have never before irrigated. In Indiana, the number
of registered new wells is growing at the fastest rate in two
decades; drilling firms are struggling to keep up with demand.
As the trend grows, the implications will spread.
In a year like this one, for instance, even small shifts in
the amount of acreage that is mechanically irrigated could help
mitigate yield losses. For analysts and grain traders, such
shifts could complicate efforts to forecast production outcomes
based on weather conditions.
It may also intensify the growing friction over water use as
expanding populations, bumper crop harvests, ethanol production
and even the boom in hydraulic fracturing consume ever-larger
volumes of the country's finite water supply.
While the amount of water needed for traditional dryland
crop fields is likely to remain small, environmentalists caution
that a new, and potentially large, consumer group tapping into
the nation's groundwater supply could have untold consequences.
CORN BELT EYES WATER
About 94 percent of the nation's four major commodity crops
- corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton - is grown on farmland that
relies on rain for moisture, according to the most recent
federal data from 2008. About 61 percent of that land is in the
western half of the country, in states including Nebraska,
California, Idaho and Kansas.
To the east, the land's fertility and natural weather
patterns have typically been enough to produce a crop using only
rain. In other cases, running a mechanized irrigation system
simply didn't make economic sense.
For many farmers like Clute, increasingly efficient
technology not only helps their operations, it also offers a tax
deduction on farm income after several years of near-record
grain prices and healthy profits.
The boom in agricultural land values and rents also has them
looking to such machinery as a way to boost revenues - through
bigger yields - from the soil they already own.
Farmers in the wheat-growing Plains states understand this
dynamic well: The value of irrigated land has surged far faster
than non-irrigated land since last summer, when a drought
gripped much of the region.
In the first quarter of this year, the value of irrigated
Plains farmland jumped 31.8 percent, outpacing rain-dependent
farms, which rose by 24.7 percent from a year earlier, according
to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. It was by far the
widest disparity in growth rates since at least 1980.
NEW CUSTOMERS FUEL BOOMING BUSINESS
The mounting global anxiety over strained water resources is
well known, as is the impact of increasingly erratic and extreme
weather conditions.
Earlier this month, Israeli scientist Daniel Hillel - who
pioneered a new way to apply water in small, steady amounts
directly to plant roots in arid regions - was named the winner
of the 2012 World Food Prize and honored at the U.S. State
Department.
But the response to these trends by U.S. commodity farmers -
responsible for producing about a third of the world's corn and
soybeans - is only now becoming apparent. While biotechnology
companies race to develop more drought-resistant strains,
farmers are investing capital.
Valmont Industries Inc, a leading U.S. manufacturer
of center-pivot and linear irrigation equipment, reported a 30
percent jump in global sales of irrigation equipment and parts
to $196.3 million in the first quarter. Rival Lindsay Corp
said U.S. irrigation revenues surged 39 percent in the
six months to Feb. 29.
At T-L Irrigation Co in Hastings, Nebraska, a privately held
farm irrigation equipment maker, sales last year were the
highest in its 57-year history.
The company is recruiting new dealers to meet rising demand
in the central and eastern portions of the Corn Belt, a region
that made up only about 5 percent of its sales a decade ago,
said David Thom, T-L Irrigation's vice president of sales. Now,
dryland farms in the area are about 15 percent.
"They're family farmers who might have 1,000 acres," Thom
said. "They'll start with one or two and that's good, because
they like to walk before they run. Then, they'll buy more."
The Tuholskis fit this mold. The family bought their first
irrigation equipment in 1980, during the last agricultural boom.
Slowly, the family expanded: The seven center-pivot irrigation
machines they bought this past year bring their total to 40.
"We can farm less acreage and have more income potential,"
said Tuholski, whose family farms corn, soybeans, seed corn and
other specialty crops. "And we don't have to worry quite so much
about the weather."
WISHING MORE WELLS
As farmer demand grows, so does the waiting list for
well-drillers in drought-prone areas.
In Indiana, the fifth-largest corn-producing state, the
number of new irrigation wells was up 6.2 percent from the end
of 2009 through May 2012, according to data compiled by the
Indiana Department of Natural Resources' water division. That
increase, the sharpest jump since the early 1990s, was driven in
part by farmers rushing to plant more corn acres as U.S. prices
hit record highs, state agency officials say.
In Taylor, Missouri, the staff of Landmark Irrigation Corp
has been booked solid since last fall with orders for new
irrigation wells to be dug on farms in Illinois, Missouri and
Iowa. Many of Landmark's clients are buying equipment for farms
that have never been irrigated, co-owner Deb Sutter said.
Most of the calls have been from producers who farm at least
1,000 acres, she said. But as the rains have waned, smaller
operators have started to call too. For most of Illinois, much
of Missouri and large stretches of central and east-central
Iowa, the rainfall of the past three months is 25 to 50 percent
below normal.
"We're the busiest we've been in three years," Sutter said.
FARMERS PIVOT
The promise of such economic payoffs convinced Bob Wade to
take the leap last fall.
The farmer in central Kentucky cringed as cropland prices
and rents on even marginal ground doubled near where he dryland
farms 3,500 acres of corn and soybeans.
Looking to increase his farm production, Wade bought four
center-pivot irrigation systems. It's a big investment - on
average, it costs a farmer between $1,200 and $2,500 or more per
acre to install and run a new pivot system, due to energy costs,
labor, machinery, fertilizer use and other factors, say farmers
and agricultural economists. It can take a decade to pay off.
Modern seed technology allowed Wade to grow more corn on his
land now than he could five years ago, he said. But the machines
would let him expand his plantings by another 29 percent.
The roots of center-pivot irrigation technology date back
decades, as an alternative to flood irrigation that more
efficiently distributed water over fields. Today, some modern
systems can be controlled with a smart-phone in the field or on
a computer back in an office.
It works by spraying water on crops from an overhead pipe
rotating around a centrally located well. Typically, the water
rumbles down the pipe, misting and spitting out of sprinkle
heads along the way, while a sensor at the end of the pipe
guides the equipment forward.
The technology allowed Wade to seed 36,000 corn plants per
acre in fields he's irrigating - versus 28,000 plants per acre
in fields relying on rain.
He turned the pivots on for the first time early this month.
Within days, he said, the roads alongside his fields became
jammed with traffic, as curious neighbors slowed down to look at
the unusual sight.
HARD TO TRACK
The scope and magnitude of greater irrigation is not known,
and therefore its impact on resources and the environment is
difficult to gauge.
There is no current federal data that shows how many new
dryland acres - the industry term for land that is not
mechanically irrigated - are being moved over to irrigation. The
federal government's surveys are conducted only once every five
years in some states, and many states rely on that data to help
paint a picture of what's happening in their rural communities.
As of 2008, U.S. farmers and ranchers were irrigating 54.9
million acres of farmland - a nearly 5 percent jump from five
years earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
2008 Farm and Ranch Irrigation Survey. Yet that represents a
tiny slice of the more than 920 million acres of total farmland.
While still limited, environmentalist groups are growing
concerned.
"It comes down to scope. This year, you're seeing record
plantings of corn and soybeans in the U.S.," said Doug
Gurian-Sherman, a senior scientist with the Food and Environment
Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
"So even a relatively small increase in irrigation use
overall could have potential impacts on hydrology, from lowering
water tables to impacting stream flows to drinking water," he
said.
POLITICIANS WARY
Water rights and regulations, long a hot-button political
issue in the United States and worldwide, have emerged as a
particularly sore point in recent years amid drying temperatures
and booming demand. The world's population is forecast to swell
by another 2 billion people by 2050.
But with agriculture still one of the few bright spots in
the U.S. economy, lawmakers are wrestling with how to convince
farmers to use less water - without quashing their operations.
The issue is particularly key for the nation's western
states, where "between 80 and 90 percent of the water rights are
owned by agriculture", said Larry Morandi, director of state
policy research for the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
"The strategy has been to incentivize farmers, so they can
save some water without drying up the rural economy," Morandi
said. "They're telling farmers, 'If you use less, we'll grant
you the right to lease that conserved water to a city that needs
it or an energy company that needs it.'"
In Oklahoma, Gov. Mary Fallin recently signed a new water
conservation law that sets a statewide goal of consuming no more
water in 2060 than is used now. This past spring, in an effort
to extend the life of the Ogallala Aquifer, Kansas Gov. Sam
Brownback signed a bill that allows groundwater management
districts to create conservation areas within their borders.
In some states, including Kansas, water conservation efforts
have essentially closed off any new irrigation developments.
WHITHER THE WEATHER
This year has been a particularly good one for the business
of irrigation, with farmers sprinting to sow a near-record
number of fertile acres with corn - and then watching the
growing dismay as hot, dry weather curtails growth.
Though the USDA is forecasting record-high corn yields,
traders have become increasingly skeptical of such bounty amid
dry weather and the agency's crop progress report on Monday
showing lower conditions in certain regions.
"The big question is going to be what will happen to sales
if the weather changes," said Brent Thielman, a research analyst
with D.A. Davidson & Co, who tracks the sector.
At the Crossroad Farms in Indiana, Clute has a convert's
passion for the pipes that loom over the fields like slender
guard towers. The farm bought eight new pivot systems this past
year, and now has 40 running.
"I wish we had more," he said.