* Farm bill passes Senate, still long way to go
* Bill would expand costly crop insurance
WASHINGTON, June 21 A sweeping new farm bill
that includes big cuts in subsidies but expands the costly crop
insurance program cleared the U.S. Senate on Th ursday, but the
bill faces an uncertain future with time running out on the
legislative calendar.
The $498 billion bill would save $23.6 billion with big cuts
in farm subsidies over the next 10 years. It would also enshrine
a new crop insurance program that has been criticized for being
too generous to farmers and private insurance companies.
Senate passage was a big step toward enacting a farm bill
this year, but the House was not expected to begin work on its
version until July. Analysts say election-year pressures are
likely to delay the farm bill into later in the year or early
2013.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urged Congress to keep the
bill moving forward.
"Swift action is needed so that American farmers and
ranchers and our rural communities have the certainty they need
to continue strengthening the rural and national economy,"
Vilsack said in a statement.
(Reporting By Russ Blinch; editing by Jim Marshall)