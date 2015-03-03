CHICAGO, March 3 The Farm Credit System (FCS), a
U.S. government-sponsored entity (GSE) and the largest single
lender to U.S. farmers, on Tuesday reported net income of $4.724
billion for calendar year 2014, up 2 percent from $4.640 billion
a year earlier.
"Credit quality indicators remained strong reflecting the
sustained period of favorable economic conditions in agriculture
during the past several years," Tracey McCabe, president and
chief executive officer of the Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding
Corporation, said in a statement.
The FCS is a federally chartered network to provide
financing and related services in rural America through four big
regional System banks and 76 affiliated Associations. Unlike
commercial banks, they do not accept deposits but raise funds
through debt securities. The FCS securities carry an implicit
U.S. government guarantee, like other GSE's, that provide it an
advantage in credit markets.
"The System continued to build capital to withstand adverse
changes that may arise in the future as general and agricultural
economic conditions change," McCabe said.
Separately, the largest FCS system bank, Denver-based
CoBank, on Tuesday reported net income of $904.3 million for the
year, up 6 percent from $856.5 million in 2013. It cited "higher
loan volume from a range of rural industries, including
agricultural cooperatives, food and agribusiness companies,
electric distribution cooperatives, power supply customers, and
communications service providers."
Pressures on grain farmers in particular have been rising
with four-year lows in crop prices after a second straight
bumper harvest. CoBank noted that its fourth quarter net income
was $215.4 million, a decline of 5 percent from $227.6 million a
year earlier.
Overall, FCS made a provision for loan losses of $40 million
for 2014, as compared with a loan loss reversal of $31 million
for the prior year. The provision consisted of $105 million of
provisions for loan losses recorded by some System institutions,
partially offset by $65 million of loan loss reversals recorded
by others.
Included in the 2014 provision for loan losses was a $47
million provision recorded by one association, the bank said.
"The provision for loan losses recognized in 2014 was also
due to specific credit challenges for a limited number of
customers," the FCS said.
