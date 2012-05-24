* Longer hours in cash market after futures trade extended
* Two closes to grains trade cause confusion for bids
By Michael Hirtzer and Meredith Davis
CHICAGO, May 24 The CME Group's longer
trading hours has brought some uncertainty to the U.S. Heartland
as the country's biggest merchants fail to agree on how to
calculate their daily bids.
Until this week, merchandisers at grain elevators across the
country would calculate their buying prices based on the Chicago
Board of Trade's official settlement prices, which were set
after the day's trading ended at 1:15 p.m. CDT. The bids were
based on the futures settlement price plus or minus a small
"basis" differential for the specific location.
But the CME's decision to extend its trading day to a
continuous 21-hour cycle -- rather than a two-part 17-hour day
-- has changed that. Now, although the exchange is still using a
1:15 p.m. settlement price, trading in the firm's electronic
Globex platform, where the vast volume of trades occur, carries
on until 2 p.m., opening a debate over which price to use.
The extended hours give investors across the world more time
to make bets on grain prices. They also allow farmers, grain
handlers and processors more hours to hedge cash positions.
But the lack of agreement over how to establish cash prices
threatens to confuse more than clarify. Early morning trade has
also been disrupted, as the exchange no longer halts trade
between 7:15 a.m. CST and 9:30 a.m., when the Chicago trading
pit opens. Instead, electronic trade carries straight through,
giving elevators no time to establish their pricing.
"It's causing some confusion," said Karl Setzer, analyst at
MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "It's brand new and we
just have to work the kinks out."
The confusion could be short-lived as the CME Group is set
to apply for federal approval on Thursday to extend pit trading
until 2 p.m., grain traders said after a private meeting with
exchange officials.
For now, CHS Inc, the largest U.S. grain
cooperative, said they will use the 1:15 settlement price t o
establish their bids, according to company spokeswoman Annette
Degnan.
Bids are distributed to local farmers via websites,
telephone, fax and email. Growers review the bid and then decide
if they want to sell or hold their supplies.
Several grain buyers for Cargill also said they
would still use the traditional settlement to establish bids.
But buyers for Bunge LTD said they will use the last
electronic trade at 2 p.m. to establish their bid, as did buyers
from several other companies. Spokespeople from Cargill and
Bunge did not respond to requests for comment.
Archer Daniels Midland spokeswoman Jackie Anderson
said in an email: "While this won't have a direct impact on
ADM's business, we'll make adjustments as needed to support
farmers as we move through this change together."
Further complicating matters is the fact that some websites
with auto-generated price quotes update with trades during the
45-minute window after the pit closes but then refresh with the
pit settlements after 2 p.m.
It is not as bad as it could have been, some traders said.
The seasonal slowdown in farmer sales as growers tend to spring
plantings has helped ease the transition. A sharp drop in
soybean and wheat prices have also chilled country sales.
"We haven't been buying much because the market has been
lower, so it hasn't been much of an issue yet, but it has caused
a little confusion," said Mark Heil, general manager of the
Prairie Central Co-Op in Chenoa, Illinois.