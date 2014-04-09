By Karl Plume
MOLINE, Ill., April 9 Steps away from a replica
of the revolutionary 1837 steel plow at tractor company John
Deere's headquarters sits a combine as big as a tank and
packed with computer wizardry that harvests huge volumes of
valuable data as it gathers crops.
The original "plow that broke the plains" enabled American
farms to grow massive swathes of wheat and corn with its
lightness and durability. The modern machines are using data to
take another giant step in efficiency and output.
But as big agricultural companies pour money into data
storage and analytics tools that aim to turn micro detail on
crops and furrow-by-furrow weather into more grain for less
pain, concerns are growing about how the data might be used and
how secure such a gold mine for traders is.
Now, at an unprecedented meeting on Thursday, the national
independent farmers' group the American Farm Bureau Federation
(AFBF) will try to hammer out guidelines with Deere and fellow
industry heavyweights such as Monsanto and DuPont
Pioneer - which together control nearly three-quarters of
the U.S. corn seed market.
"Virtually every company says it will never share, sell or
use the data in a market-distorting way - but we would rather
verify than trust," farmer Brian Marshall of the AFBF told the
U.S. House Committee on Small Business in February.
The data would be a gold mine to traders in commodity
markets and could influence farmland values.
While there are no documented instances so far of data being
misused, lengthy contracts packed with open-ended language and
differing from one supplier to the next are fueling mistrust.
Privacy and security concerns surrounding data gathering are
not confined to agriculture. Ford Chief Executive Officer Alan
Mulally has called for U.S. legislation and guidelines to
protect drivers' privacy as more vehicles are connected to the
Internet.
While only around 14 percent of farmers use this kind of
precision agriculture technology at the moment, its popularity
is expected to soar over the coming years.
"Now is the time to step in and make sure that some of the
concerns we have get answered," said Mary Kay Thatcher, a senior
director at the AFBF.
WHO REALLY OWNS THE DATA?
Companies like Monsanto, DuPont Pioneer and tractor giant
John Deere maintain that data produced on the farm by a farmer
belongs to that farmer.
But property guidelines surrounding data, which can be
copied, aggregated and transmitted at lightning speed, are not
as simple as that.
John Deere's enterprise privacy statement, tucked away on
its website here,
shows that the company can collect data on Deere equipment or
any devices connected to it such as an iPad, unless the farmer
opts out.
The list of the company's uses for that information includes
customer service and marketing, but also "analytics." And data
gathered by its machines can be retained by Deere indefinitely.
DuPont Pioneer says anonymized data, including yield and
products used as well as GPS location information, can be used
and disclosed by the company "for any purpose."
FOCUS ON FARMERS
For now, the core value of farm data collected lies in
precision planting, farm management and maintenance services
sold to farmers.
But big agricultural companies see big profits ahead.
John Deere has said precision services and its "intelligent
solutions group" would be a major piece of doubling its size
from a $25 billion company in 2010 to a $50 billion company by
2018.
Monsanto underscored its devotion to farm data analytics
when it bought weather data-mining company the Climate
Corporation in October, describing it as its "entry ticket into
a $20 billion market opportunity."
The companies insist their goals are simply to help farmers
and point out it is not worth their while to sow distrust.
"It's really important that we earn the trust of the farmer.
Doing anything that's malicious or that is low integrity is
certainly not a good way to run a business," said Climate
Corporation Chief Executive Officer David Friedberg.
But for a commodities trader or investment bank, a broad
pool of real-time data about how many acres of soybeans U.S.
farmers planted or whether corn yields in Iowa were above
expectations could be a gold mine.
Already, feedback from crop tours organized to inspect the
harvests are keenly watched and can move markets.
And the concern is that a company might be enticed to
venture beyond agronomic services, given that a public company
must put its shareholders - and therefore profits - first.
Farmers are keen to know if they would get a share too.
"I want to know if my data is going towards market
intelligence or if it's strictly being used for agronomic
reasons. If it's market intelligence, I'd like to be compensated
for it," said Mark Kenney, a 34-year-old corn and soybean farmer
in Nevada, Iowa.
"I'm not going to take them at their word. I'd like to see
some sort of legal protections. I don't want my data going
somewhere it's not supposed to go."
