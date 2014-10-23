Oct 23 Three out of four U.S. farmers fear data
they share with companies offering big data services may fall
into the wrong hands or be used without their consent, including
for commodity market speculation, according to a survey
published this week.
The American Farm Bureau Federation said in the survey of
3,380 farmers from late July to September that more than 82
percent of farmers are unsure how companies selling data-mining
tools aimed at boosting yields and efficiency plan to use their
data. (Survey findings: bit.ly/1ny9AZX)
Despite the unease, more than half of farmers say they plan
on investing in new or additional precision planting or data
gathering tools in the future, according to the survey by the
country's largest farmer organization.
Those using precision agriculture tools said they have
reduced input costs by an average of 15 percent while boosting
crop yields by 13 percent, it said.
Big agriculture companies like Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer,
as well as numerous small tech startups, are investing heavily
in data analysis tools that tap granular data about weather and
soil composition to show farmers how to farm more efficiently
and increase grain output.
All are aiming to capture a piece of what analysts expect
will grow into a multibillion-dollar market over the next
decade.
