(Fund officials correct that this marks the second time
DuPont's investment arm has taken a stake in the ag-tech arena
since launching in 2003, instead of the first time, paragraph 4)
* Latest companies to back tech startups as farm profits
shrink
* This year's investments in ag-tech on par with record 2015
* Ag-tech blockbuster products are rare -critics
By Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, June 22 Dupont and Bayer AG
have teamed up to invest in a new fund that will back
agricultural technology startups, becoming the latest companies
to pile into the multibillion-dollar industry as farm profits
shrink.
The two chemical and seed companies along with venture
capital firm Finistere Ventures and two others have launched a
$15 million accelerator fund, called Radicle, that will back
early-stage agricultural-tech companies, the fund said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Of the $15 million, $6 million has been initially committed
but the fund did not identify which companies would receive the
monies.
While small in size, it marks the second time DuPont's
investment arm has taken a stake in the ag-tech arena since
launching in 2003, according to fund officials.
DuPont and Bayer did not respond to calls for comment.
The companies are joining a burgeoning industry of ag-tech
investors hoping to profit from ever more sophisticated tools in
the food supply chain, from plant genomics and seed traits, to
drones and weather sensors for crops.
For seed and chemical companies, such ventures can bring
access to new research that may complement - or fill gaps - in
their product pipelines.
For venture capital firms - some of which have bought up
land in recent years - it is also a way to try to ease the
economic sting of falling farmland values.
PLUNGING PRICES
Returns on commodity farmland have declined as grain prices
have dropped for the past three years due to global
oversupplies. Corn futures are down about 40 percent from
three years ago due to large global harvests.
For startups, reaching out to funds can help them gain
access to cash for research and new product testing without
having to sell the whole company.
"There's nothing like commodity prices halving to focus your
mind on how else you can make money," said Finistere partner
Arama Kukutai said in a recent interview.
Finistere has invested in companies including CropX, which
is working on irrigation, and ZeaKal, which is trying to boost
soybean yields.
In April, the firm partnered with farmland owner
International Farming Corporation (IFC) to launch a different
ag-tech fund. In that case, tech companies can test their
products out of the lab and in the real world, said Kukutai.
The other members in the Radicle fund include OurCrowd, an
Israeli venture capital firm, and California-based private
equity firm Cloud Break Advisors.
Wednesday's launch comes after Bayer, Syngenta AG
and other investors last month rolled out an $11.5 million fund
called AgTech Accelerator to start new agricultural technology
businesses and help keep them running.
On Monday, Kellogg Co launched a corporate venture
group called Eighteen94 Capital (1894), and announced plans to
invest $100 million in food and food-related tech startups.
Kellogg follows similar moves by rival consumer packaged goods
companies General Mills Inc and the Campbell Soup Co
MONEY GROWS
While the sector holds promise, blockbuster products are few
and far between, and the ag-tech space is increasingly crowded,
say critics and analysts.
Finding customers can be tough, too. Farmers and some
agribusiness customers have been reluctant to pay for data
services, particularly with farm income down by half since its
2013 high.
But that has not cooled investor interest. So far this year,
the pace of investments in agriculture technology startups is
about on par with a record $4.6 billion in 2015, said Rob
Leclerc, chief executive officer of AgFunder, an online food and
agriculture investment platform.
That is double the amount seeded by venture capitalists and
others in 2014.
"A lot of people are gravitating to technology because they
see this as a better way to institutionalize an investment in
food and agriculture," Leclerc said.
Concerns about how to feed a growing global population and
uncertainty over food supplies amid shifting weather patterns
have spurred investor appetite.
Corporate asset managers and large farmers are increasingly
finding that "to really make land an attractive return basis,
you have to leverage technology," Kukutai said.
