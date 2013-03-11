CHICAGO, March 11 Demand for U.S. farmland
remains strong this winter, with an Illinois farm selling for
$15,375 an acre, a record high for a central Illinois county,
the auction company said on Monday.
The 173-acre farm was auctioned last week in Champaign
County - a top yielding corn and soybean region - in the center
of the U.S. Corn Belt.
"This is first time in Champaign County we've seen a sale
top $15,000 that didn't have some development component
associated with it. This was just a farm," said Joe Bubon,
executive vice president of Murray Wise Associates, a farm
auction and real estate company based in Champaign.
Farmland values in the central United States are closely
tracked by government economists as a gauge of the U.S. farm
economy and health of the banking system.
In recent years prices for both crops and farmland have
soared to all-time highs as the burgeoning biofuels industry and
record food exports spotlighted the value of hard assets.
Additionally, record low interest rates make farmland attractive
to investors.
"A lot of farmers have money in their pockets to spend.
Couple that with a historically low supply of farmland available
- that drives the market up," Bubon said.
Farmers and investors were bidding for the central Illinois
farm. The high bidder was a farmer, who ultimately sold part of
the property to another farmer, part to an investor and kept the
rest for himself, Bubon said.
Bubon could not disclose the name of the buyers.