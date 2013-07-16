By Christine Stebbins
| KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16
KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16 Soaring U.S. farmland
prices remain a cause of concern for many bankers and
policymakers, but the forces driving gains nowadays are
different from the debt-driven farmland crash in the 1980s,
Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said on
Tuesday.
George, who flagged concerns about a potential farmland
"bubble" in remarks earlier this year, has argued consistently
for higher interest rates and an end of the Fed's easy money
policies. But in remarks to a gathering of bankers and business
leaders at a conference here, she expressed confidence that both
farmers and banks had learned and remember the hard lessons of
being "over-leveraged" in the 1970s. When the Fed raised
interest rates sharply in the 1980s to subdue inflation,
thousands of farmers were pushed into bankruptcy as land values
popped and collateral for their bank loans collapsed.
"One of the things I've talked about are ag land values and
the really extraordinary levels of which we see sales continuing
to occur in markets in this region," George said. "Certainly we
know that global demand for the commodities has driven the
values there. We also know that looking for return can be a
contributor to some of that value as well."
The Kansas City district, which stretches from Missouri and
Kansas to Nebraska and Oklahoma, is home to thousands of farmers
and is a leading producer of wheat, corn and cattle, among other
farm commodities. The value of farmland has soared to all-time
highs in recent years, selling for $10,000 an acre more in the
top growing regions of the district.
"Today's landscape and the amount of leverage that we saw in
the '70s in the farm sector seems to be absent today. I trumped
that up to some lessons learned," she said, referring to the
1980s farm crisis.
"You will find that some of our ag banks clearly remember
some of the issues they faced with collateral-based lending. So
in the banking industry we do not see the levels of leverage
that characterized what we saw then."
While the conditions driving farmland prices higher differ
from the 1980s, the KC Fed will continue to watch for any
unusual rises in credit loads for large farm operations, given,
for example, the rising share of lending to non-bank sectors
such as equipment or seed suppliers.
"There's a lot of cash. We see more equity going into some
of these deals," George said. "We have seen some very large
consolidated operations that developed exposures, not just bank
lending, but in some cases vendor financing."
Overall, given the pay downs of farmer debt - led by grain
farmers the last five years as ethanol and exports fueled record
prices - George said the chances of a repeat of the 1980s debt
and farmland bubble were slim. But higher interest rates might
affect demand and soften prices, so any "correction" in land
prices as monetary policy strengthens could be expected to work
its way through the farm economy, although in milder ways.
"The run-up in the land values is likely to still create
issues for those that are exposed in some way," she said. "Will
we see it as broadly as we did in the '70s? Not the same
scenario. But we will still see some fallout if there is a
strong correction."