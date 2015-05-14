CHICAGO May 14 Prices for prime farmland in the
U.S. Plains and southern Midwest fell in the first quarter of
2015, pressured by a prolonged weakness in grain prices that is
eroding farmers' spending power and is seen likely to continue
well into the year, according to Federal Reserve quarterly
surveys of farm bankers issued on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said values for
irrigated farmland in its district fell an average 2.1 percent
from the same period a year ago, "falling slightly below
year-ago levels for the first time in more than five years."
The region's big corn and wheat states of Nebraska and
Kansas saw the greatest weakness while Oklahoma, boosted by
mineral rights and the recovering cattle industry, stayed
resilient and showed gains.
Further to the east, in the northern Delta and southern
Midwest district overseen by the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis, the farmland trends were similar to the central Plains
except both crop and ranch land values fell in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)